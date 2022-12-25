Celine Dion sends Christmas wishes in new post after revealing stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion recently shared her first post on Instagram since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis earlier this month. The singer sent out a Christmas message for fans in a short video she posted on her account. In the video, the Canadian singer wished fans in English, saying, "Merry Christmas everyone," and also said the same in French.

The My Heart Will Go on singer posted a video to speak to her fans over the holiday season and said, "Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health," she continued while sending the same message along to her French-speaking fans before saying, "Bye, bye," and also blew a kiss to the camera. "Happy Holidays to all. Joyeuses fêtes à tous - Céline xx…" the singer wrote in the caption.

Celine Dion's stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion recently revealed that she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome—a rare and incurable disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. The singer shared details about her diagnosis in a video as she explained that it would cause her to reschedule a few shows that she had planned for an upcoming tour.

In the video, she said, "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through." Dion also wrote in the caption. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the singer who will also be seen in a film soon. The singer stars in Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's upcoming romantic drama, Love Again. The romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, was earlier slated to release on February 10. However, the film's release has now been pushed to May 12, 2023. The film also features Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie. The film is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.