Celine Dion Shares How She Felt Presenting AOTY Grammy Award To Taylor Swift: 'It Was An Honor'

Popular singer and personality Céline Dion admitted that she was very nervous and anxious about presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift at the Grammys. Despite suffering from stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which can also cause slurred speech and double vision, Dion felt honored to present the prestigious accolade to the pop sensation for her Midnights album.

In a candid chat with PEOPLE, Dion said: "It was an honor for me that they thought of me to present to Taylor Swift. It was her fourth time winning this award, which is exceptional. It was going to be my first time back at the Grammys, and I didn't want to feel wobbly."

Céline Dion yearned to remain in the limelight

Céline Dion said that the moment she stepped onto the stage and received a standing ovation, she realized how much she missed performing in front of an audience and being in the limelight.

"I was going to be very, very nervous and happy at the same time. The applause... was I going to be shocked by seeing the audience? I didn't want anything bad to happen. I had heels and a dress with a big opening on the leg, and I wasn't sure if my legs were ready. It was a lot," she added.

Dion also described how she felt acknowledged when she got onto the stage and how glad she was to still be part of the scene. "It was amazing to see that I'm still in it and that they allowed me to be there... I enjoyed every moment," she said.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift raised eyebrows when she accepted her Grammy Award from Dion and didn't even acknowledge the iconic singer. She was called out for being rude by users on X who have been facing a severe health battle.

More about Céline Dion's condition

Céline Dion admitted she was very scared when she first started experiencing symptoms of what would later be diagnosed as stiff-person syndrome ( SPS)

In an NBC News interview, she opened up about how scary the first symptoms were. "I went on stage and I started to sound more nasal," said Dion. "I could say, 'It's a little cold starting' or 'It's the third show in a row.' 'You're working too hard.' But the thing is, it was different. I started to feel like the body was more rigid," she recalled.

This happened when Dion was on her 2008 Taking Chances World Tour, where she was very unwell and scared of her undiagnosed symptoms at the time. She eventually had to cancel all her tours and performances until the condition was officially confirmed in December 2022.

