Celine Dion Tearfully Thanks Her Children As She Earns Standing Ovation At NYC Documentary Premiere

Celine Dion, known as the Queen of Power Ballads, received a standing ovation at the NYC premiere of her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. This documentary, which will be available on Prime Video soon, delves into her life and struggles with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS), as per PEOPLE.

As Dion approached the stage to introduce the film, she was greeted with enthusiastic applause. This was the largest audience she had addressed in years, and her emotional response was palpable.

Heartfelt thanks to medical team and filmmaker

Dion began her speech by thanking those who had supported her journey. She specifically thanked her doctor, Dr. Amanda Piquet, and documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky. Their efforts and dedication were critical in bringing her story to the screen.

Special thanks to her children

Celine Dion, 56, made a heartfelt tribute to her three sons, René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shares with her late husband, René Angélil. "Of course, I wouldn't be here without the daily love and support from my wonderful children," she continued. The audience erupted in applause as she thanked each of her sons individually, saying, “Thank you, René-Charles. Thank you, Nelson. Thank you, Eddy. Thank you very much.”

Dion's emotional connection to her children was evident as she continued, “And thanks to you, my fans, your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support for all the issues have delivered me to this moment."

Reflecting on her condition and fans' support

During the documentary, Dion discussed her personal experience with SPS. While reflecting on her condition, she humorously compared herself to an apple. The singer explained how she made this comparison while in Las Vegas, stating that it was not a fabrication based on their current location in New York.

She went on to reflect on her metaphor of herself as an apple from a tree. Dion expressed her concern to her fans, saying that she doesn't want her fans to wait in line anymore if she doesn't have any shiny apples for them.

This metaphor hit home with her audience, as evidenced by a message she received that said, “We're not here for the apple. We’re here for the truth.”

