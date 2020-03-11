Celine Dion tests negative for Coronavirus; Pushes concerts dates owing to common cold

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Celine Dion tests negative for Coronavirus but continues to take precautions and pushes concert dates as she suffers from a common cold.

Celine Dion, known for voicing the iconic film Titanic's title track, My heart will go on, recently came down with a common cold. Having symptoms suggesting coronavirus, the singer got tested for COVID-19. A piece of good news for all her fans, Celine Dion tested negative for the same and is in the pink of health. Coronavirus is a rampant epidemic that has hit many countries across the globe and is spreading to other parts like wildfire. Common cold being a symptom of the dreadful virus, Celine Dion got herself tested.

However, Celine Dion has pushed her concert dates to recover from cold. After completing a six-show run in New York, she began feeling symptoms of a cold. The doctors advised her to rest for 5-7 days and declared her free from Coronavirus. “I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands" Celine said in a statement. She has cancelled two of her upcoming performances on her Courage World Tour, including her Wednesday show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and her show on Friday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as she continues to suffer from a common cold.

Check out her post:

While Celine Dion has decided that the show must go on, she will be continuing her tour after regaining health. On the other hand, music artists across the world have been canceling and postponing performances in the wake of global coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Justin Bieber's 'Changes tour' has been relocated to small venues due to slow ticket sales. Many other artists such as Miley Cyrus, BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne have canceled their tour dates.

Read More