Celine Dion’s rare neurological disorder: 5 things to know about the ailment

To much of fans' dismay, popular Canadian singer Grammy Award winner Celine Dion on Thursday took to Instagram and informed her fans and well-wishers that she is suffering from a neurological disorder–Stiff Person Syndrome. Because of this reason, the 54-year-old singer highlighted about her difficulties walking and singing, adding that she will be unable to play planned shows in the UK and Europe next year.

1. What is the Stiff Person Syndrome all about?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the premier institution based in the USA, “Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare, progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms may include stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs; and greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.”

“Over time people with SPS may develop abnormal, often hunched-over postures. Some people may be too disabled to walk or move. Many fall frequently because they do not have the normal reflexes to catch themselves. This can lead to serious injuries. People with SPS may be afraid to leave the house because street noises, such as the sound of a car horn, can trigger spasms and falls,” the US-based institute said.

2. Can Stiff Person Syndrome be treated?

As per the data of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “Several symptoms improve with oral diazepam (an anti-anxiety and muscle relaxant drug) or with drugs that alleviate muscle spasms, such as baclofen or gabapentin.”

“A study funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) showed that intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment is effective in reducing stiffness, sensitivity to noise, touch, and stress and for improving gait and balance for people with SPS. IVIg contains immunoglobulins (natural antibodies produced by the immune system) derived from thousands of healthy donors,” the data reads. However, there is no proper cure for the disorder yet.

3. How to diagnose this disorder?

A definitive diagnosis can be made with a blood test that measures the level of glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies. Most people with SPS have elevated (higher) levels of GAD antibodies. Antibody titers are important for the diagnosis of SPS, the official data of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke stated.

4. Who is affected by stiff person syndrome?

The condition affects about one a million people, and most general neurologists will see only one or two cases in their lifetimes, said Dr. Emile Sami Moukheiber of the Stiff Person Syndrome Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine, as reported by CNN.

“The first case of stiff person syndrome was reported in the 1950s, according to Newsome, and the disease was historically referred to as ‘stiff man syndrome’. Since then, it has been found to affect twice as many women than men, and the name was changed to stiff person syndrome to avoid confusion,” the doctor said.

5. What causes stiff person syndrome?

“Stiff person syndrome is thought to have features of an autoimmune disease,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Though the exact cause of the ailment is yet unknown, “people with SPS have elevated levels of GAD, an antibody that works against an enzyme involved in the synthesis of an important neurotransmitter in the brain,” the US-based premier institution says.

Because of the rarity of the disease and the ambiguity of its symptoms, people will often seek care for chronic pain before they get neurological care, the data by the institute added.

Meanwhile, singer Celine Dion hopes to come back stronger than before.

