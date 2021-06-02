Centuries old human remains found close to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Montecito residence: Report

According to a report, a road next to the royals' $15 million Montecito complex was the spot were centuries old bones were recovered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home in Montecito, California continues to make headlines. After reports of several intruders, a latest report in Daily Mail reveals that 'very old' human remains have been unearthed close to their residence. According to a report in Daily Mail, a road next to the royals' $15 million Montecito complex was the spot were centuries old bones were recovered.

The incident reportedly took place when the landscaping construction was underway on the road last week. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's office spokeswoman informed Daily Mail that the unearthed remains probably peared to be that of a 'young adult' and were 'very old'. She added that it could be of a Native American in origin dating back centuries.

They have now hired a forensic anthropologist to investigate the true origins of the unearthed remains. The spokeswoman added, "Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we're not going to be saying one way or the other." The report revealed that the bones could be from the 'Chumash' people who have roots in the area dating back nearly 11,000 years.

The recent findings are just one of the many things to have happened around Meghan and Harry's Montecito home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have witnessed several intruders ever since they moved into the neighbourhood in 2020. As per earlier reports, they have had to call the cops at least nine months in the last few months.

Apart from Meghan and Harry, the neighbourhood is also home to Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

