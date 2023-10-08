'Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well': Revisit the time Taylor Swift revealed her album Reputation was Game of Thrones-inspired

We are taking a look at a Taylor Swift interview back in 2019, when she revealed her source of inspiration for her sixth studio album Reputation. The pop singer took cues from the cult-hit series Game of Thrones. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Swift revealed that she was instantly hooked to the show when she binge-watched it in 2016. What followed was that the show aided her sinister POV for the hit album Reputation.

Taylor Swift channelled her inner Cersei, Khaleesi and Arya Stark in her album Reputation

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly she revealed that back in 2016 when started binge watching Game of Thrones, she had successfully managed to avoid any spoilers. Eventually she became an ardent fan of the show. She revealed, "These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter."

She added, "Look What You Made Me Do is literally Arya Stark's kill list”, and added, "Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well." The song contained the lyrics, “I got a list of names, and yours in in red underlined.” During the release of the song, there was much conjecture that it is pointed toward Kanye West.

Taylor Swift took cues from Game of Thrones creators to share cryptic messages

She then added, "King of My Heart was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums." She finally added that, “I Did Something Bad' I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger."

Taylor Swift also took cues from Game of Thrones to share cryptic messages and drop easter eggs. She revealed, "My entire outlook on storytelling has been shaped by (Thrones) — the ability to foreshadow stories, to meticulously craft cryptic story lines. So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of 'Game of Thrones' have been."

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour. She is also currently re-recording her original albums as the singer wants to have complete control over her songs.

