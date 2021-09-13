Certified Lover Boy: Drake’s latest album debuts at No 1 on Billboard 200 chart

Drake’s brand new album Certified Lover Boy has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with 743.7 million on-demand streams in the United States. With this, Drake received his second number one album on the chart as his 2010 album Thank Me Later had previously topped the charts.

The Billboard chart ranks the most popular album in the US based on album sales and streaming. Previously the album had also broken Apple Music and Spotify records as it was proclaimed as the most-streamed album only some hours after its official debut. According to People, Drake had surpassed the previous worldwide record which was Scorpion's which had received 132 million single-day streaming in 2018.

Certified Lover Boy’s exceptional numbers have also proven to be more than Taylor Swift’s album Folklore which debuted with 846,000 units. The album has become Drizzy’s 10th number 1. Other artists who have been at number one for ten times include Eminem, Elvis Presley, and Kanye West. The Beatles have the most with 19, followed by Jay-Z with 14, and Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 each.

Certified Lover Boy includes 21 songs and 15 guest appearances from the likes of Jay-Z, Young Thug, and the second-time dad-to-be Travis Scott. Previously, Drake has also taken to his social media platforms to celebrate his accomplishments with the latest album. Interestingly, his new album was supposed to drop in January but was pushed back since he wanted to work on new songs.

