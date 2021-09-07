Certified Lover Boy: Drake's producer says calling R Kelly a 'co lyricist' on the song is 'misleading'

Drake’s producer has clarified that singer R Kelly had to be credited in Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track due to licensing issues and has no actual involvement with the song. Taking to Instagram, via ET Canada, Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s producer revealed that R Kelly does not appear in Drake’s new album.

Taking to the comment section of a post, the producer clarified how R Kelly got to be credited as one of the songwriters. “On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it [sic],” the producer opened up.

Shebib also took to the comment section to weigh in on the matter, and share his take with Drake’s fans. “Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that,” Shebib said. He also noted that he doesn’t want to defend ‘Drake’s lyrics’ but his brand new album has no presence of R Kelly whatsoever. “It’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist,” he later added.

According to the website WhoSampled, via ET Canada, the track ‘TSU’ uses 1998 single ‘Half on a Baby’ in its introduction which has Kelly as one of its songwriters due to the sampling. As per ET Canada, Shebib also took to commenting on 27-year-old R Kelly’s marriage with 15-year old Aaliyah, which was later annulled. However, the producer found it “horrific and disgusting.”

