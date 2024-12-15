Chad Michael Murray Reveals The Merry Gentlemen Film Has ‘More Spicy Version’; DEETS

Chad Michael Murray seemingly made the audience more hooked when he revealed that his latest venture, The Merry Gentlemen, has a version where the spiciness is elevated. The actor revealed this during his recent interview.

Murray’s latest movie already consists of scenes where he is seen dancing without his shirt. While conversing with the Interview magazine, the performer shared about wanting to keep his work “wholesome” because he has three children.

But now, it appears that he had risked it all when he revealed to the publication about the film that, “there’s a spicy version that had more thrusting.” While talking about the scene that made it in the film, he added, “We threaded the needle, there, where it’s still totally free, and fun, and not… you know what I mean?”

The actor, who plays one of the ab-baring dancers named Luke in the film, mentioned that there was a feeling that invigorated and excited him about the dance that he never accepted prior to that. Murray talked about experiencing the rush of dopamine and liberation from what they were doing and loved that.

While previously chatting with People magazine, he talked about pushing himself to do that role. The One Tree Hill star said that when he sees something and it terrifies him, something in him says to see what he could do– if he would fall flat on his face or enjoy doing that thing.

Advertisement

The actor also revealed his wife, Sarah Roemer’s nervousness about the movie when she saw the behind-the-scenes clip initially. The actor shared that she asked what was he making because depending on the way they shot it and light it, it would turn out an entirely different movie.

Murray shared, “It's a fine line to thread a Christmas movie and strippers and to make it work, right? It's not the first thing that comes to your mind when you think Christmas. So for us, it was really making sure that the tone's right.”

The project also features Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Colt Prattes, Maxwell Caulfield, Michael Gross, Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector David Jr., and many more. The movie was released on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Shares Stunning New Look at Her Engagement Ring From Benny Blanco; Check It Out Here