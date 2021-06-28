Chad Michael Murray TEASES One Tree Hill comeback; Quips ‘You never know,’ when asked about reboot

Chad Michael Murray recently opened up about the possibility of a One Tree Hill reboot, scroll down to see what he said.

Teen heartthrob and One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray recently opened up about the possibility of a reboot for the iconic teen drama OTH. In a candid chat with TV Fanatic, the 39-year-old star stated: “I believe at some point, I’m sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill,” he explained. “I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world. Who knows? I’ve always heard things over the years, but nothing ever came to fruition. But hey, you never know,” he continued, referring to a new showrunner amid allegations of misconduct against creator Mark Schwahn.

Back in 2019, the actor, who is best known for his roles in teen drama films and shows, made an appearance on Riverdale. Appearing in his recurring role of Edgar Evernever in the drama series, the Cinderella Story star, essayed the role of the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm. He arrived in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of the once-wholesome town, reported Variety back in 2019.

For the unversed, Riverdale follows Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones in this re-imagined spin on the Archie comics. Its third season premiered on October 10, 2018, and was renewed for a fourth instalment in January. Edgar had been mentioned in the show previously, and his daughter Evelyn played by Zoe De Grand Maison was introduced as Betty's classmate. Murray previously made appearances on "Sun Records" series, as well as "Agent Carter" and the series "Chosen".

Also Read: Listen up One Tree Hill fans, the Scott brothers James and Chad just had an amazing reunion!

Share your comment ×