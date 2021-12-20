Chad Michael Murray TEASES One Tree Hill reboot; Says he’s just trying to ‘get everyone together & go’

One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray recently opened up about a possible OTH reboot and hinted that it is a very strong possibility one day. While chatting with E! News, the 40-year-old actor got candid about the revival of the show and said: “I can’t imagine that it won’t, at some point. We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie [Burton] does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year. I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it.”

The star also added that he has already thought of an idea for the revival: “I have an idea that’s been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today’s issue. There’s just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that [they] are dealing in high school today.”

Chad is now just waiting for the “right team” and pulling some people “out of whatever it is that they’re doing. Everyone’s got hands in so many other things, and then get everyone together and go.”

This isn't the first time Chad has hinted at a possible comeback of the show, back in June 2021, the actor told TV Fanatic: “I believe at some point, I’m sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill. I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world. Who knows? I’ve always heard things over the years, but nothing ever came to fruition. But hey, you never know.”

Also read: One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray recently opened up about a possible OTH reboot and hinted that it is a very strong possibility one day. While chatting with E! News, the 40-year-old actor got candid about the revival of the show and said: “I can’t imagine that it won’t, at some point. We get asked all the time. I know I do.