Chad Michael Murray To Reprise Role As Jake In Freaky Friday Sequel Alongside Lindsay Lohan; Disney Confirms His Return

Chad Michael Murray is all set to reunite with his co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, as Disney recently confirmed his return as Jake in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel. The studio recently shared a new picture from the set of this highly anticipated project featuring the actor, which left his fans super excited. Read on further to know more details!

Is Chad Michael Murray reprising his role as Jake in the Freaky Friday sequel?

Chad Michael Murray is finally returning as Jake decades later in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, as the news was recently confirmed in a joint statement on Disney and Disney Studios Instagram accounts.

In the post, they unveiled an image of the actor smiling while sitting on Jake's motorcycle and teased his return with the caption, "Jake is back, baby. The sequel to Freaky Friday is coming to theaters 2025."

In the original 2003 fantasy comedy film, Murray played his co-star Lindsay Lohan's character Anna Coleman's love interest, while Jamie Lee Curtis depicted the role of her mother, Tess Coleman.

The sequel will take place years after Tess and Anna accidentally swap bodies after eating magical Chinese fortune cookies. Now, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they face the challenges of blending their families, Tess and Anna "discover that lightning might strike twice."

Chad Michael Murray previously shared he is open to reprising his role as Jake

In May 2024, Chad Michael Murray shared his thoughts on whether he would be interested in playing Jake again. Murray spoke with ET on the red carpet of his latest film, Mother of the Bride premiere, where he revealed, "How great would that be? To bring Jake back? It's one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life."

Murray mentioned he was excited to work with director Mark Waters again (who directed Freaky Friday), saying which was a "main" reason he did Mother of the Bride, noting that if they called him for the sequel and asked him to join the project, "Jake will be there."

Freaky Friday 2 is currently in production, with Nisha Ganatra set to direct the sequel. According to Deadline, the studio previously confirmed that Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are the new additions to the cast, along with the return of original cast members Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong, and Rosalind Chao.