  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chadwick Boseman auditioned for THIS MCU character before getting his iconic role as T’challa in Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman who passed away yesterday originally auditioned to play another Marvel character before being cast as T’challa in Black Panther. Find out which one below.
20188 reads Mumbai
Chadwick Boseman auditioned for THIS MCU character before getting his iconic role as T’challa in Black PantherChadwick Boseman auditioned for THIS MCU character before getting his iconic role as T’challa in Black Panther
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fallen star Chadwick Boseman who passed away yesterday after losing his battle with colon cancer at 43 almost wasn’t the Black Panther! During an appearance on The Tonight Show back in November 2019, the late 43-year-old actor revealed that he originally auditioned to play a different Marvel character. When he first met with Marvel casting director, Chadwick first auditioned for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy.

 

“It was just good to come in and play and see what they did with it,” Chadwick shared at the time. “Sometimes that’s the way it works as an actor. You go in knowing you’re not going to get it, but you know you’re meeting the people that are going to be like ‘He’s not this, but we’ll put him in this other thing.’ I feel like that was one of the moments where they were like ‘We can use him later.’” In the end, the role of Drax ended up going to Dave Bautista.

 

In case you missed it, several Avengers co-stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, among others took to social media to express grief over Chadwick’s untimely passing. Chris Evans, who worked with him in several Marvel franchise films, said: “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

 

While Chris Hemsworth shared a photo with the late Black Panther star and wrote, “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest, most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman.” 

 

ALSO READ: Chadwick Boseman passes away Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie & others pay heartfelt tributes

Credits :The Tonight Show, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement