Chadwick Boseman auditioned for THIS MCU character before getting his iconic role as T’challa in Black Panther

Fallen star Chadwick Boseman who passed away yesterday after losing his battle with colon cancer at 43 almost wasn’t the Black Panther! During an appearance on The Tonight Show back in November 2019, the late 43-year-old actor revealed that he originally auditioned to play a different Marvel character. When he first met with Marvel casting director, Chadwick first auditioned for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It was just good to come in and play and see what they did with it,” Chadwick shared at the time. “Sometimes that’s the way it works as an actor. You go in knowing you’re not going to get it, but you know you’re meeting the people that are going to be like ‘He’s not this, but we’ll put him in this other thing.’ I feel like that was one of the moments where they were like ‘We can use him later.’” In the end, the role of Drax ended up going to Dave Bautista.

In case you missed it, several Avengers co-stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, among others took to social media to express grief over Chadwick’s untimely passing. Chris Evans, who worked with him in several Marvel franchise films, said: “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

While Chris Hemsworth shared a photo with the late Black Panther star and wrote, “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest, most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman.”

