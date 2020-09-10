Chadwick Boseman, Barack Obama and BTS member V: Most Liked Tweets on Twitter of All Time

Over the years, Twitter has seen many celebrities and common folks break the Internet with a viral tweet which becomes the most liked. From Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking family statement about his death to Barack Obama's tribute tweet on Kobe Bryant's death, check out the most liked tweets of all time.

It's been years since the evolution of social media and amongst the forefront platforms is Twitter. Nowadays, Twitter has become your news source trumping even newspapers and news channels given the fast approach of getting updates. On many occasions, Twitter has helped exponentially at the correct hour like raising money for the helpless or making a staunch statement on social issues. But then, there's also the negativity that follows but that's with every social media account that you have. Trolling is something most of us have gone through.

Now, let's talk about the likes! Many celebrities and even common folks have broken and set a new record for the most-liked tweet of all time. However, what's especially heartbreaking is the current most-liked tweet, which is Chadwick Boseman's family statement about his death at the young age of 43 owing to colon cancer. Fans were left gutted by the shocking news as the tweet now holds 7.7 million likes. Following at No. 2 and No. 3 is Barack Obama's two tweets; one is a photo of him interacting with kids which has 4.3 million likes while another is his tribute to Kobe Bryant after his untimely demise which has 4 million likes.

Andy Milonakis' tweet on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 launch during the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests took the fourth spot with 3.8 million likes while Macaulay Culkin celebrated his 40th birthday on August 26, 2020, by making his fans feel old and claimed the fifth spot with 3.3 million likes. At No. 6 with 3.1 million likes, we have BTS member V who broke the Internet with his kingly avatar and stylish mullet. Twitter user @_melaneee took over the 7th spot with 3 million likes with her cancer-free tweet while Jungkook's cover of Lauv's Never Not claimed the 8th spot with 3 million likes. The headline "Two deadly viruses are killing Americans: COVID-19 and Racism," took over the 9th spot with 2.9 million likes while Twitter user @gnuman1979's Quarantine Day 6 tweet rounded up the Top 10 at No. 10 with 2.9 million likes.

Check out the Most-Liked Tweets on Twitter of All Time below:

NOTE: *Keep in mind that the likes may have increased as and when you've read this article. There could also be changes in the ranking depending on the likes garnered by the tweets and may include new tweets as well.*

Chadwick Boseman:

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Barack Obama: (Check the tweet HERE.)

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

Barack Obama:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Andy Milonakis:

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

"Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice"

Macaulay Culkin:

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

"Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome."

BTS member V:

"Hi Army"

Mel:

IM OFFICIALLY CANCER FREE !!! — mel (@_melaneee) June 30, 2020

"IM OFFICIALLY CANCER FREE!!!"

BTS member Jungkook:

"Never Not"

Myles:

"What a headline"

Jamie:

"Quarantine day 6."

