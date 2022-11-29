Chadwick Boseman Birth Anniversary: 5 unforgettable moments of the late actor as Black Panther

The actor during his career received several accolades for his amazing work including the likes of Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Movie Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He was also nominated for an Academy Award. Boseman tragically passed away following a battle with cancer in 2020. On the actor's birth anniversary, we celebrate one of his most iconic roles and the memorable scenes he delivered while playing the same. Yes, we are talking about Black Panther , a role that the actor received most love for. Here's remembering some of the most memorable moments of the actor as Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman 's loss came as a major shock to his fans and it has been difficult for them to cope with. Given the legacy that Boseman left behind with his work, it seems impossible not to miss as well as celebrate his incredible talent that he was. From Black Panther to Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Chadwick possessed a range that is rare among actors and made every role his own.

Sunrise with Killmonger

One of the best scenes of Black Panther happened to be the one where Boseman's T'Challa showcases why he is truly fit to be the king with his empathic gesture as he fulfils Killmonger's dying wish to watch the Wakandan sunrise. Despite claiming victory after driving a blade through Killmonger's armour, Chadwick beautifully conveys T'Challa's conflicted emotions as he doesn't believe death is the answer and continues to see something redeemable in Killmonger till the very end. The scene doesn't have much dialogue but it's simply with his body language that Boseman conveys everything.

T'Challa's vengeance quote in Civil War

The reason why Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther became a fan-favourite superhero is because of the wisdom that he shows time and again when things get difficult. T'Challa's answer to everything isn't violence and it rings true in a crucial scene from Captain America: Civil War when he confronts Zemo for turning the Avengers against each other. Despite having lost his own father, T'Challa talks about not letting vengeance drive him as he stops Zemo from killing himself and says, "Vengeance has consumed you. It's consuming them. I'm done letting it consume me."

Black Panther takes the Infinity gauntlet from Clint

As the Avengers are fighting tooth and nail to keep the infinity gauntlet away from Thanos, in one scene, we see Boseman's Black Panther arrive to help Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton who is holding on to the gauntlet. Chadwick memorably says the line, "Clint, give it to me", after which we see him pull off a crazy chase as he fights everything in his way to keep the gauntlet safe before passing it over to Spider-Man. The scene is a momentous one and it also captures how amazingly swift and powerful Black Panther is.

T'Challa's meet with his father

Director Ryan Coogler's work on Black Panther was simply incredible and it's definitely scenes such as the one where Boseman's T'Challa meets the spirit of his deceased father that comes to mind when we think about the movie's best scenes. Boseman emotes beautifully adding to the already spectacular atmosphere built by the visual effects in this scene. It's truly a memorable moment as we hear Boseman say, "I must right these wrongs."