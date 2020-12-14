Chadwick Boseman, Kelly Preston, Naya Rivera & more; Here are the Hollywood stars we’ve lost in 2020

From Chadwick Boseman and Kelly Preston to Naya Rivera and Alex Trebek here are all the stars we’ve said goodbye to in 2020.

This year, we've sadly said goodbye to many notable celebrities. In January, we lost NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash alongside eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. In July, Glee stars and fans alike shared heartfelt tributes to Naya Rivera. More recently, beloved Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died at age 43, and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died at age 80. Read ahead as we pay our respects to the stars who have passed away in 2020.

Alex Trebek: The Jeopardy! host died at age 80 after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show's official account tweeted on November 8. "Thank you, Alex."

Sean Connery: The actor, best known for playing James Bond, died at age 90 on October 31. James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement to CNN: "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond... James Bond' — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Chadwick Boseman: Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died at age 43 in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Kobe Bryant: The NBA star died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, in January. Kobe was travelling with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The aircraft reportedly crashed amid foggy conditions and a small brush fire erupted. There were no survivors.

Naya Rivera: The Glee actress was found dead on July 13, five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey (whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey). She was 33.

Kelly Preston: After a two-year battle with breast cancer, the actress died on July 12. She was 57. Following the news, Kelly's husband John Travolta, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote alongside an image of Kelly. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Irrfan Khan: The Bollywood actor and Slumdog Millionaire star died on April 29 after being admitted to the hospital with a colon infection. The news came two years after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was 53.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×