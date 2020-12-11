Chadwick Boseman: Marvel says Black Panther 2 is written to honour late star’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa

Marvel won’t be recasting the late Chadwick Boseman’s role as T’Challa in Black Panther 2, Kevin Feige instead confirmed that the sequel is written to honour actor’s legacy.

Disney and Marvel have confirmed plans for the upcoming movie Black Panther 2! Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first Black Panther movie, tragically passed away earlier this year and his role as T’Challa will not be recast for the upcoming sequel. “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honouring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, Marvel will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” the company announced during the Investor Day event.

Dozen and dozens of announcements, including a bunch of Marvel ones, were made throughout the day. While Kevin Feige had earlier teased about a Fantastic Four feature film during Comic-Con last year, it's been confirmed that Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts will be helming the film based on Marvel's first family. Moreover, Christian Bale has been confirmed to play the villain Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated to release on May 6, 2022. Brie Larson is back as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel for Captain Marvel 2 alongside Iman Vellani, who was recently announced as Ms. Marvel and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau. Captain Marvel 2 will be helmed by Nia DaCosta.

The third Ant-Man film titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will mark the return of Paul Rudd as Ant-Mana, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. While Kathryn Newton will be joining the cast as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror.

ALSO READ: Tom Hiddleston's Loki clip to Fantastic Four: Fans are in chaos mode after Marvel's epic Phase 4 announcements

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×