Chadwick Boseman passes away Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie & others pay heartfelt tributes

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away today at the age of 43 due to Colon Cancer.

It's been a heartbreaking 2020 for everyone across the world and it became even sadder as Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 due to Colon Cancer. Reportedly, Chadwick was suffering from Colon Cancer since 2016 and he passed away among his loved ones. His demise left everyone shocked including all his fellow Avengers stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and other Hollywood stars. Many took to social media to express their grief over Chadwick Boseman's death.

Chris Evans, who worked with him in several Marvel franchise films, took to social media to share memories with him and grieved his loss. He even extended condolences to all his dear ones. He wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Chris Hemsworth shared a photo with the late Black Panther star and wrote, “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman.” Moving ahead, Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, also remembered Chadwick and expressed her grief in a post. She wrote, “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”

Mark Ruffalo shared a photo of the late actor and wrote, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.” Several Marvel fans across the world paid their tributes to the Black Panther star who passed away due to Colon Cancer.

Sterling K Brown wrote, “I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.” Furthermore, Chadwick’s team put out a statement on his social media handle where comments from several Hollywood stars like Oprah Winfrey, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and others also expressed grief and shock over the demise of the Black Panther star. Star Wars fame Mark Hammil expressed his anger towards the year 2020 and mourned the loss of the actor. He wrote, “Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity. #ripChadwick.” Ryan Reynolds also expressed his condolences and wrote, “Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.” Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.” Further, Nick Jonas too mourned the loss of the Black Panther. Several other Hollywood stars have been tweeting and expressing their grief over the loss of the exceptional actor.

Chadwick passed away among his family and his reps issued a statement on social media too. Fans of the MCU have been devastated by the loss and have been trending ‘Wakanda Forever’ as they remember King T'Challa aka Chadwick Boseman.

