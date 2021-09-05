Chadwick Boseman receives heartfelt tribute from alma mater Howard University on his 1st death anniversary

Chadwick Boseman has received a touching tribute from his alma mater Howard University a year after his tragic death due to colon cancer. The varsity took to renaming their college of fine arts after Boseman, as the Marvel actor was an alumnus of the college. The university announced this development to the world in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Installation. Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts," Howard University penned alongside a video of the building. "An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman,” they stated. According to Entertainment Tonight, Boseman was a student at the university, having graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in direction.

Check the post below:

While the varsity had already declared their news of renaming the college after Boseman in May, the letters of his name were installed on Friday. In a statement, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward, via Entertainment Tonight said, “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband...The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."

To commemorate Boseman’s 1 year death anniversary, Marvel actors including Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B Jordan, Sebastian Stan, and more had honoured the late actor with heartfelt posts about him. “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” Nyong’o penned.

