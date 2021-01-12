Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepts his Gotham Award with moving speech: Chad, I love you

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward recently gave a tearjerking speech while accepting the late star’s Tribute Prize at the Gotham Award 2021.

The late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was recently honoured at Gotham Awards 2021, winning a special posthumous Tribute Prize, which his widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted on the beloved star’s behalf. In her speech, Simone left everyone in tears, she said that Boseman was the most honest person she had ever met, he sought it in himself and woke hard to live in truth. Simone continued that Chadwick lives his life beautifully, and he was determined to be the best, as a man, as a person, as an actor.

Simone then added that Chadwick harnessed the power of letting go, and letting God’s love shine through. He realized that when one is able to recognize that when their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up. That’s what he was doing when he was acting. Modelling for us a path to true fulfilment. May we not let his conviction be in vain Simone added.

While concluding the speech, Simone wished for our spirits be fertile soil for God’s wisdom to fall upon. She then said: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you.” For the unversed, Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

The late star Chadwick is also likely to be nominated for an Oscar for his work in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

