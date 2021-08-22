Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone sings ‘I’ll be seeing you in old, familiar places’ while remembering late star

The last star Chadwick Boseman was recently honoured at Saturday’s Stand Up To Cancer event by his wife Simone. The event to fundraise for cancer research was majorly put on hold to remember the Black Panther star who died in August 2020 following his private battle with cancer.

Chadwick’s wife Simone Leeward Boseman performed a moving rendition of the song “I’ll Be Seeing You.” “I’ll be seeing you in all the old, familiar places that this heart of mine embraces,” Simone sang.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson who co-hosted the evening with Ken Jeong introduced Simone on the stage before she sang the devastating melody. While hosting, Anderson said: “Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years. The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.”

Matthew McConaughey also took part in the YouTube telecast, sharing a personal story about “this damned disease” that took his friend and mentor. Others to join in the Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth executive produced event included Chris Evans, Stevie Wonder, Common, Sofia Vergara and Paul Rudd.

Also Read: Sebastian Stan remembers Chadwick Boseman after late actor's final MCU appearance airs with What If...?