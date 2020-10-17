  1. Home
Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward seeks administration of star’s estate as he died without a will

Late actor Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward recently filed for a probate case seeking administration rights to the star’s estate in LA, since he died without a will.
The late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s former wife and widow recently filed a probate case as the late actor died without a will. Taylor Simone Ledward filed the case on Thursday in Los Angeles and is requesting a judge name her administrator of the estate with limited authority, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

 

Ledward listed the estimated value of Boseman’s estate as USD 938,500. The docs state Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, and his wife, Ledward. No other family is listed.

 

For the unversed, The Da Five Bloods star died on August 28 after losing a battle with colon cancer at the age of only 43. Boseman secretly married his longtime love before his death. They reportedly became engaged in October 2019.

 

