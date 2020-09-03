Chadwick Boseman was ‘hopeful’ he’d beat cancer & shoot Black Panther 2; Told only 4 people about condition

According to recent reports, Back Panther star Chadwick Boseman was hopeful he’d beat colon cancer and be back to film Black Panther 2. The fallen star had only told 4 key people outside his family of his condition.

Chadwick Boseman was reportedly very optimistic that he was going to beat colon cancer and be able to gain enough weight to return for the Black Panther sequel, due out in theatres in 2022. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 43-year-old actor was “convinced until about a week before his death that he was going to beat cancer and would be able to gain the weight back for a Black Panther sequel that was scheduled to go into production in March. The actor was even set to prepare for the new film beginning in September.”

The publication stated that Disney is still “processing its grief and that its focus at this stage is to pay tribute to Boseman and not on the making of a Black Panther sequel.” The sequel is currently set for 2022 release and as of right now, fans believe they may move forward by making T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) the new Black Panther.

We recently also discovered that only four people were aware of Boseman’s cancer diagnosis, outside of his family members. According to sources via THR, “Only a handful of non-family members knew that Boseman was sick, including producing partner Logan Coles, longtime agent Michael Greene, trainer Addison Henderson and 42 director Brian Helgeland — with varying degrees of knowledge about the severity of the actor’s condition. No one involved with Black Panther was aware.”

In case you didn't know, Chadwick passed away on August 28 after quietly battling colon cancer for four years. He filmed seven movies during that time frame, and fans are praising his resilience and dedication.

