Chadwick Boseman's alma mater Howard University names re established College of Fine Arts after late actor

Chadwick Boseman has been honoured by his alma mater, Howard University by renaming their college of fine arts after the Black Panther star.

Chadwick Boseman graduated from Howard University with a degree from the College of Fine Arts almost two decades ago and now the late actor's alma mater named the newly re-established college after the late actor. Howard University announced on Wednesday that its re-established College of Fine Arts will be named after its most famous alumni, as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

As per Variety, the late actor's family celebrated the honour conferred upon the actor by his alma mater and said in a statement, "Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development."

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, also reacted to the university's announcement and said, "I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean", via Variety.

Adding further about the actor's alma mater contributing to his exceptional career, Simone added, "Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come."

The Black Panther star had last visited Howard University in 2018 where he delivered the commencement speech and spoke about his experience at the university. Apart from Boseman, other alumni from the university include actress Taraji P. Henson, Oscar-nominated Cinematographer Bradford Young.

