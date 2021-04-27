Chadwick Boseman's family REACTS to the late actor losing to Anthony Hopkins at Oscars 2021

Chadwick Boseman's family spoke about the late actor's Oscars loss to Anthony Hopkins and stated that it's not a snub.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25, 2021, and saw several celebrities turning up looking their best for the ceremony. Among the night's biggest honours celebrating the best of talent in cinema, the Best Actor award was bagged by actor Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. The actor's win was considered by many an Oscar snub for late actor Chadwick Boseman who was also among the nominees in the Best Actor category, for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

While netizens reacted strongly to Boseman's loss and showed their disappointment through social media posts, the actor's family recently spoke to TMZ and stated that they do not consider it a snub. Boseman's brother Derrick spoke with TMZ and clarified that they weren't upset or agitated over his loss. He said, "I’m sure [Anthony] would [wish him the best] if Chad won. The family isn’t upset or agitated” because “every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award."

Boseman's brother also further revealed what the Oscars win would have meant to the late actor saying, "Oscar would have been an achievement, but was never an obsession.”

Anthony Hopkins who did not attend the Oscars ceremony since he was in the UK shared a statement on his Oscars win in which, he also paid a tribute to fellow nominee Chadwick Boseman saying, "I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early." At 83 years of age, Hopkins became the oldest actor win Best Actor honour at the Academy Awards.

