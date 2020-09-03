Chadwick Boseman's final chat with Black Panther producer during the lockdown will break your heart

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28. Black Panther producer recently revealed his final chat with the actor during the lockdown.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 after his battle with colon cancer. The actor, who played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was diagnosed with the ailment in 2016. His death left his fellow Marvel actors in shock. Chadwick's Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther co-stars shared their tributes. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed details of his final chat with Chadwick. The conversation took place during the lockdown and it was about their work for the Make-a-Wish foundation.

Speaking with People, Nate revealed that the duo worked to arrange a voice note from T'Challa for a young boy. "It was during (the) lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office,” Nate revealed. “But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally," the producer added.

Revealing the details of his "final" message, the late actor said, "It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments has he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life.’”

Nate added that while it might appear that Chadwick felt that way because he was also battling a disease. However, he said that the actor was that way as a man. "I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person," he said.

