Chadwick Boseman's Final Tweet Resurfaces As Joe Biden Steps Down From Presidential Race, Check It Out

In today’s digital age, social media is often criticized for its negative impact, overshadowing its potential for positivity. However, there are moments when social media becomes a beacon of hope and inspiration. One such moment occurred recently when Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet resurfaced.

This tweet has resurfaced after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Boxeman’s last tweet on X was for Harris and now as Biden is endorsing Harris for the presidential election, his final tweet has resurfaced. Let’s take a closer look at Boseman’s final tweet.

Biden’s announcement and Harris’ historic run

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to step down as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the upcoming election. He has fully extended his support to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now set to run for president against Donald Trump.

They wish Chadwick Boseman could be here to see Kamala Harris potentially become the first female President.

Boseman’s final tweet

For many fans, this moment is historic. Four years have passed since Chadwick Boseman passed. The beloved actor died from colon cancer in 2020, but his impact still continues to resonate. One of the ways his legacy lives on is through his final tweet, which recently has gone viral again.

On August 12, 2020, Boseman tweeted a photo with Kamala Harris expressing support for her and the Democratic ticket in the upcoming presidential election. “I’m honored to have met our @VP candidate. Let’s make history,” Boseman wrote. Tragically, he wasn't there to see her become the Vice President. But now, as Joe Biden steps down and endorse Harris, Boseman's tweet has resurfaced.

Boseman’s enduring legacy

Eagle-eyed fans are now reflecting on his final tweet again. Yes, as Biden endorsed Harris, fans quickly revisited his tweet. Now, as they anticipate the upcoming election, they ponder if Harris wins it will be his honor.

It's been four years since Boseman’s tragic death, but his final tweet continues to resonate with fans. “Chadwick would be so proud,” one fan commented. “He knew Kamala was destined for great things,” another added.

Boseman and Harris

Both Boseman and Harris graduated from Howard University, a black college in Washington, DC. The photo (mentioned below) of Boseman and Harris was taken at a 2018 event for Families Belong Together. It was a coalition against separating immigrant children from their families.

Before his passing, Boseman was a strong advocate for voting. He appeared in a 2018 public service announcement encouraging Americans to vote. In the PSA, Boseman shared his first experience of voting. He also highlighted the importance of making one’s voice heard.

Boseman passed away battling colon cancer

Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, from colon cancer. His family announced his death on Twitter. His death was a profound loss to fans worldwide, who admired not only his acting talent but also his advocacy. Despite his illness, he continued to work and deliver great films like, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Kamala Harris also took it to X to express her heartbreak and offer condolences to Boseman’s family. She tweeted, “My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”

