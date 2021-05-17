Chadwick Boseman's posthumous award win gets a standing ovation at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Chadwick Boseman was honoured with a standing ovation after the late actor bagged the Best Performance Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. The awards honoured the best of Film & TV and celebrated the contributions of actors amid a tough year. Among the big winners of the night in the Television category was Marvel's WandaVision which took home the Best Show Award as well as the Best Performance Award for Elizabeth Olsen. In the movie category, late actor Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded the Best Performance honour for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Boseman's award was presented by Yara Shahidi. The category included other nominees such as Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen and Zendaya. After Shahidi announced Boseman's name, the audience stood up to honour the late actor with a standing ovation.

Shahidi further said, "I know I speak for myself, his legion of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honored to celebrate his art today and every day."

Further adding about the late actor's legacy, she said, "His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the way his presence and his art has changed the world. We love you and we miss you. Thank you."

Chadwick Boseman's MTV Award win came after his recent loss at the 93rd Academy Awards where the Best Actor honour was bagged by Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father. Fans of Boseman expressed their disappointment over Chadwick's loss on social media and also called him the deserving winner. Boseman was posthumously honoured at Golden Globes 2021, SAG Awards 2021 and also Critics Choice Awards 2021.

