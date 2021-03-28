Chadwick Boseman's wife accepts his posthumous NAACP Image Award; Shares a message on cancer awareness

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous honour for outstanding actor in a motion picture at NAACP Image Awards 2021.

Actor Chadwick Boseman was awarded the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. The posthumous honour was accepted by his wife Simone Ledward Boseman, virtually. It was an emotional moment for Simone who spoke on behalf of the late actor as she accepted the award. In a powerful acceptance speech, Boseman's wife also advocated cancer awareness as she spoke about the importance of early screening and routine checkups.

Whilst accepting the outstanding actor award, Simone said, "As always, he would give all honour and glory to the highest God. He would thank his mom and dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him. Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person. But the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all. Not in our community", via People.

Speaking about losing him to cancer, Simone advocated cancer awareness in the acceptance speech as she shared a call to action talking about screening early for colon cancer. Simone stated how Black people are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and called for early screening for people in the age group of 45.

Simone signed off on an emotional note as she said, "Please, you are so needed and you are so loved. Please take your health into your own hands. Thank you."

Earlier this month, the late actor also received a posthumous award for Best Actor at Sunday's 26th annual Critics Choice and also Golden Globes 2021.

