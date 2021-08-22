Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone honours late actor with a moving performance at Stand Up to Cancer event

Chadwick Boseman was honoured by his wife Simone Ledward at the Stand Up to Cancer Event held on Saturday. The late actor's wife gave a moving performance on the song, I’ll Be Seeing You during the event. Ahead of Simone's performance, the Black Panther star was given a tribute by Anthony Anderson who said, "The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero."

Anderson before inviting Chadwick's wife to perform the emotional track, in his introduction said, "But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them", via ET.

The Stand Up to Cancer event was broadcast from Los Angeles on Saturday and was available for streaming on YouTube. The event was co-hosted by Anthony Anderson with Sofia Vergara and also Ken Jeong & Tran Ho. Among other special guests at the event included Katie Couric, Brittany Howard, Common, Stevie Wonder, Reese Witherspoon.

While performing her tribute for her late husband, Simone was seen getting teary-eyed mid-performance.

Chadwick tragically passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer. The Black Panther star was aged 43. It was revealed that Boseman had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and was secretly fighting the same while continuing to work hard and give his best performances in films.

Recently, Chadwick's fans went through an emotional time as the actor's final performance in the Marvel universe aired with the latest episode of the studio's new animated series, What If...?. The late actor had lent his voice for the series' second episode.

ALSO READ: Sebastian Stan remembers Chadwick Boseman after late actor's final MCU appearance airs with What If...?