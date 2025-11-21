Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward breaks down, places his shoes as he's honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Chadwick Boseman, the late actor best known for his iconic role as Black Panther, was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The emotional ceremony, held on November 20, saw his wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, place a pair of his shoes on the star, symbolically allowing him to “step” onto the memorial. The event was attended by family, friends, and co-stars from his most famous films.

Simone, who married Chadwick privately months before his death, also brought a framed picture of the actor to the ceremony. She shared the moment with his brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, honoring Chadwick’s legacy and the life he lived. "Chad was more than an actor or even an artist," she said as reported by E! News. "He was a spiritual teacher fortified by family; close friends that kept him grounded in faith; a team that believed in him, protected him and fought for him; colleagues that trusted his vision, that lifted him up and forged a real brotherhood."

How Chadwick Boseman inspired generations

The ceremony was attended by key figures from Chadwick’s career, including his Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright, as well as the film’s director Ryan Coogler. Coogler recalled Chadwick as incredibly generous and said that even when he knew his days were limited, he continued to give to his craft and fully committed himself to his work.

Viola Davis, who starred alongside Chadwick in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, said that his work reminded people that they are less alone and described him as more than just an actor delivering wonderful performances on screen.

Chadwick Boseman began his career in theatre and television before moving to film. He first appeared as T’Challa/Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and later led the standalone Black Panther (2018), becoming the first Black actor to headline a Marvel franchise. Despite battling colon cancer privately for four years, he continued to act, performing his own stunts and fully committing to his roles, Coogler noted.

During the ceremony, Simone reflected on Chadwick’s impact. "Chad taught all of us a great deal. His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world," she said. She continued, addressing Chadwick directly: "We recognize your skill and your devotion, and we submit your legacy as a hero and an icon. You lived with honor and you walked in truth. You are as brilliant as you were beautiful and as courageous as you were kind. We love you. We miss you. We thank you."

Disney CEO Bob Iger was also present at the ceremony, along with Chadwick’s family and friends, marking a moment to celebrate the late actor’s career and lasting influence in Hollywood.

