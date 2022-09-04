Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone says she's 'honoured' to accept his posthumous Emmy in an emotional speech

Chadwick Boseman was awarded an Emmy posthumously for his performance in Marvel's What If...? The late actor bagged the award in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over category and to accept the honour, his wife Simone was present at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony held on Saturday, September 3, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Accepting the honour, the late actor's wife also gave an emotional speech at the event. She said, "When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new", via Deadline.

She further concluded saying, "Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf." The actor received the award posthumously for lending his voice in Marvel's animated series which marked his last performance as T'Challa before his death in 2020.

Chadwick Boseman voiced T'Challa in 4 episodes of What If…? The actor's Marvel journey started off with Black Panther and he quickly became one of the most loved superheroes. It was previously revealed by What If...? director Bryan Andrews that Boseman was actually one of the first actors to officially sign on to reprise his MCU role in the animated series. The first season of What If...? premiered on August 11, 2021. The show ran for nine episodes until October 6.

