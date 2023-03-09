Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof actor dead at 87

Topol was mostly known by his last name. As per local reports, the actor passed away at his home on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, his son recently confirmed that Topol was diagnosed with dementia last year.

Chaim Topol passes way at 87

Topol’s death was announced in a statement by the President of Isreal Isaac Herzog. He touted the deceased artist as a gifted actor who had conquered several stages not only in Israel but in other countries as well. Herzog also added that Topol filled the cinema screens with his presence and entered deep into their hearts.

The publication further reported that Topol played the role of Tevye in the stage musical, The Milkman in Fiddler for over five decades. He once estimated that he had essayed the role more than 3500 times. In 1971, Topol played the role of the Jewish father and won a Golden Globe Award for best actor. He also earned a nod in the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards.

Chaim Topol on playing Tevye

Chaim Topol started playing middle-aged Tevye on stage when he was just 30 years old, in 1966. He apparently used the magic of makeup and costumes to make himself look heavier and older than he actually was. On the other hand, when he stopped playing the role in his 70s, he had to look younger than his age.

Talking about his role, Topol once said in an interview (via The Guardian) “How many people are known for one part? How many people in my profession are known worldwide? So I am not complaining.” Continuing further, he added, “Sometimes I am surprised when I come to China or when I come to Tokyo or when I come to France or when I come wherever and the clerk at the immigration says ‘Topol, Topol, are you Topol?’ So yes, many people saw [Fiddler], and it is not a bad thing.”

May Chaim Topol rest in peace.

