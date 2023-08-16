Chainsaw Man Chapter 139: Release date, speculations, and more

Chainsaw Man continues to captivate readers, leaving them hungry for what's to come. Chapter 138 brought unexpected twists, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the impending events in Chapter 139.

What lies ahead for Denji?

As the dust settles from the chaos of the previous chapter, an unexpected turn of events has left fans buzzing. Denji's apparent adversary takes on the role of a guardian angel, protecting him from a peculiar yet potentially dangerous encounter. Fumiko Mifune, introduced as a public safety officer, reveals herself as Denji's assigned protector against all threats.

Additionally, the return of a familiar face from Denji's past adds intrigue. The true nature of this returning character's role in Denji's life remains shrouded in mystery, leaving readers to wonder whether they'll bring salvation or strife.

READ MORE: 20 Best Anime Movies Of All Time: From Akira to Ninja Scroll; Explore here

Chapter 139 arrival: Release date and insights

Mark your calendars, as Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 is set to grace Viz Media and Manga Plus on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 am PT. Fans around the world can look forward to its release at various times, including:

- 8:00 am PT

- 10:00 am CDT

- 11:00 am EST

- 4:00 pm British Time

- 5:00 pm European Time

- 8:30 pm Indian Time

Speculations for Chapter 139

With the enigmatic introduction of the Sword Man, readers can't help but anticipate a riveting conversation between him and Denji. As the pieces of the puzzle fall into place, Sword Man's true motives may finally come to light, sparking a new wave of intrigue and suspense.

Could we also expect the reappearance of beloved hybrid characters like Reze and Quanxi? As the story unfurls, their involvement may hold the key to Denji's future.

"Chainsaw Man's narrative prowess lies in its ability to keep readers guessing," remarks avid manga enthusiast and fan, Jane Smith. "The juxtaposition of allies and adversaries only deepens the narrative's complexity, making each chapter a thrilling jour

Crunchyroll's reach expands

In other news, anime aficionados can enjoy their favorite shows even while traveling, thanks to ExpressVPN. By effortlessly connecting to various servers across the US, Crunchyroll's extensive library becomes accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. The allure of streaming anime gems like One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen knows no bounds.

Whether watching ad-supported content or exploring subscription options, Crunchyroll's diverse offerings cater to every anime palate.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Is the anime getting Infinity Castle adaptation? Here's what we know