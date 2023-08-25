Chainsaw Man Chapter 141: What to expect from the next chapter? Release date, where to read and more

The new chapter of Chainsaw Man is days away and the fans are asking questions about whether Denji will get caught up in the bid to find a love interest for longer. The last chapter was more about Denji meeting the members of the cult, only to get a feeling that something was particularly wrong happening in the community. Thus, the next chapter likely delves into the investigation of the entire matter. Here is everything to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 and its release date.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 141: Recap and what to expect next

The previous chapter opens with Denji visiting the cult for the first time. The protagonist, along with the readers, was equally estranged by the sight of what this cult was all about. In there, Denji got to meet a student from a past incident, Nobana, revealing the cult's mostly student members due to an 'American ultraviolet weapon.' Later on, the boy also learns about a teen marriage policy. Upset, he confronts Sugo and challenges the cult's actions.

However, it was of no use as Sugo was in no state of mind to think rationally. The chapter ends with the thought of Asa's death getting planted into Denji's mind. It turns out that the next chapter is likely about Denji's self-reflection. We saw that he was torn between his ordinary life and his hero identity. It was when he met Barem that all this happened. Teasing Denji about resuming as Chainsaw Man, Barem brings up Denji's friend Asa's possible death. He surely will go to see Asa and find out what happened to her.

Advertisement

Chapter 141 release date and where to read

The good news is that there is no break in the release of the next chapter. Thus, coming out this week, the final release date of Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 is August 30, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media, and MangaPlus. Spoilers and raw scans are usually not released in the case of CSM. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same. Stay tuned.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1074 spoilers: Luffy’s Final Big Move; Release date, where to watch, and more