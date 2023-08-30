Chainsaw Man Chapter 142: Two-week break EXPLAINED; Everything to know about release date, and streaming details

The newest chapter from the trails of CSM was the 141st outing. And we saw that there was definitely something fishy transpiring behind the walls of the Church. The moment Denji enters the place, he knows that he is in for some strange experience. And that sure happened to him. But what if he is stuck in now is the experience that they might turn him into one of them. What will the Chainsaw Man do in a place like this? Here is what Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 has in store for us.

Recap and what to expect next

The previous chapter of Chainsaw Man starts with Denji and Nayuta buying discounted Chainsaw Man Curry Buns and are interrupted by a Devil attack, but others help. They enjoy the buns at home. Denji reflects on his life and Nayuta assures him to stay with him for his happiness. The next day, Devil hybrids plan a city attack. They know Denji might turn into Chainsaw Man to stop them.

In the morning, Barem, Miri, Whip Hybrid, and Spear Hybrid plan a city-wide attack, capitalizing on a church event to divert attention. They expect Public Safety hunters to counter them. The group aims to force Denji into becoming Chainsaw Man. Miri questions their civilian targets, but Whip Hybrid dismisses concern due to their weapon nature. Barem acknowledges their dual identities as killers and humans but believes they'll be forgiven by God. With this, it will be interesting to see if their actions are really put under scrutiny for doing wrong.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 Release date and streaming details

A two-week break has already been announced ahead of the release of the new one. There is no need to fret as most of the chapters of the manga have come out in a time of two weeks. And the mangaka likes to take breaks when the upcoming chapters have a better plot. According to Viz Media, the final release date of the next Chainsaw Man chapter will be September 13, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates.

