Chainsaw Man Chapter 145: Katana Man ARRIVES! Everything to know about the new chapter

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man just came out and the appearance of Katana Man was something that has taken the readers by shock. The last chapter certainly started with the fight, but the ending was something that no one had expected. With the new chapter in line with a final release date, fans continue to wonder what the encounter between the Chainsaw Man and the Katana Man will be bringing to the table. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is everything we know about the new chapter.

Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

In the latest chapter of the manga, tension escalates as Nobana and her fellow students arm themselves with guns, believing they were granted these weapons by Chainsaw Man himself. However, their excitement is short-lived as a police officer outside directs Special Division 7 to intervene. A Fiend, known for its disdain toward children wielding firearms, bursts into the room and swiftly immobilizes the students by pinning them to the wall with their clothing. The Fiend issues a chilling warning, urging the cultists to focus on their studies instead of violence.

When met with an indifferent response from one student, the Fiend brutally strikes him down, sending shockwaves through the remaining students. The old man leading the cult expresses his deep resentment for Public Safety's alliance with Devils and decides to confront the Fiend by merging with the Justice Devil. However, his attempt to strike at the Fiend is interrupted by Katana Man, still holding a grudge from his previous encounter with Chainsaw Man.

In the next chapter, readers can anticipate an intense showdown between Katana Man and the Fiend, as well as the potential repercussions of the cult's violent actions. The evolving dynamics between humans, Devils, and Fiends continue to shape the manga's suspenseful narrative.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Release date and where to read

The next chapter of Chainsaw Man is days away as the Katana Man arrives to increase the tensions for the hero. So, the final release date of the new chapter is October 11, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.