Chainsaw Man Chapter 146: Fight with Yoshida BEGINS; release date, where to read and more

Just as the weapons from the Church were unveiled, it was clear that Denji's skepticism about this place had meaning. On the other side, there sure was something else that caught the attention of the heroes. This was the arrival of Yoshida who had managed to attack Asa and even injure one of his arms. Now is the time that Denji takes his Chainsaw Man form and displays a one-of-a-kind fight. Here is everything to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 146.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 146: Previous chapter recap

In the last chapter, titled Kumbaya, we see that a public safety member reports that all the Church's chapters in Japan have been captured, and their weapons have been seized. There's a call to create a support group for the parents of the minor members of the Church, aiming to exploit the situation through media coverage. A critical revelation occurs when it's discovered that the Falling Devil's client is the real Justice Devil, not a different one as previously thought.

This creates confusion as cultists attribute their contracts to the Justice Devil even after its supposed death. It becomes apparent that the true Justice Devil and the one claiming to be Justice Devil are distinct entities, complicating matters further. Meanwhile, Asa Mitaka and Yoru watch the Church's Okinawa chapter being raided, revealing the Church's stash of illegal weaponry. They find themselves under attack by Public Safety, and Asa, utilizing her unique abilities, transforms her apartment into a weapon to fend off the attackers.

The chapter concludes with Barem, the second-in-command of the Chainsaw Man Church, being arrested while singing Kumbaya and praying. Denji prepares to take Nayuta home, but they encounter a formidable opponent: Yoshida, who manages to sever one of Asa's arms. The situation escalates as the battle between Public Safety and the remnants of the Church intensifies, leaving the outcome uncertain.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 146: Release date and where to read

As mentioned on the pages of Viz Media, the next chapter of CSM is releasing in a matter of a week. The final release date of the next one is October 18, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found on the official pages of Viz Media for reading. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

