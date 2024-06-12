Chaka Khan Recalls Telling Stevie Wonder ‘I Don’t Like It’ While Talking About Iconic Rufus Track

Chaka Khan is known for her bold nature and for spilling the absolute truth. A similar behavior she carried while having a conversation with Stevie Wonder. What happened next will surely shock you.

Let’s learn what the songstress has to say about the time when the Superstition singer introduced her to one of his greatest tracks.

Chaka Khan about Stevie Wonder

The I Feel for You singer recently spoke to The Independent. During her interview, she shed some light on the time she might have shocked Stevie Wonder with her attitude.

Chaka Khan spoke of the time her band, which was at that time called Rufus was working on new music for their follow-up of their eponymous 1973 debut LP.

During her Tuesday, June 11 interview, the Sweet Thing singer mentioned that this was the time when Wonder offered her band one of his tracks which was unrecorded back then.

However, while talking about it, Khan noted that she had said, “I don’t like it – what else you got?” to Wonder.

During the interview, she was asked how often does she think Wonder might have heard such feedback, to which the Tell Me Something Good singer stated, “I don’t think he ever heard that at all,” while continuing that she always tells the truth and that she “can’t help it.”

The 71-year-old singer who has a realization that her truth might hurt a few people sometimes added, “If the truth upsets you I can’t really help that.”

Further continuing about her conversation with the For Once in My Life artist, Khan mentioned that Wonder asked her about her birth sign. Upon knowing that it was Aries, he stated “Oh, I got the song for you,” Khan shared with the publication.

She then recalled that Wonder “started playing that ‘wakka-wakka’ on the keyboard, and – bam! – there it was."

The track then went on to become Rufus’ hit single Tell Me Something Good and landed on Billboard’s Top 3 in 1974.

Chaka Khan about her band

Following the success when the band relocated to Los Angeles, Chaka Khan recalled that the record label asked the band to rename the group to Rufus and Chaka Khan.

“That caused a huge rift in how the band felt about me,” the songstress added during her interview. Khan further noted that she was “totally against it” and had put forth her point.

However, the label told “Go along with it, or forget it,” stated the I’ll Be Good to You singer.

Recalling that event, Chaka Khan stated that moving forward with that name “something beautiful died during that second album, Rags to Rufus.”

