The Challenge star Tori Hall gives birth, welcomes her 'sweetest bundle of joy' with husband Dusty Gwinn

The Challenge family has grown a little bit! Tori Gwinn (previously Hall) announced the birth of her third child, and first with husband Dusty Gwinn, a boy named Christian Dean Gwinn on Instagram on Sunday, along with pictures of the baby. "If you guessed BOY….you were right," she captioned the picture.

Check out her adorable post here:

"7lbs 14ounces of perfection…Christian Dean Gwinn you are the sweetest bundle of joy with the squishiest cheeks. We are obsessed. #babyboy," the mom further captioned her post. As per US Weekly, The 34-year-old previously had boys Brady, 9, and Chase, 6, with her ex-husband Brad Fiorenza, while Gwinn, 44, is the father to Landrey, 10. However, the couple announced in March that they had another little one on the way.

“Our home team is growing, and we are over the moon,” the former reality star captioned an Instagram photo of a “Coming Soon” onesie at the time. “Little one you are already loved, prayed for, and we are so excited to meet you early fall. #babygwinn #partyofsix.” Meanwhile, in January 2020, Tori began dating the sports and entertainment attorney. On September 25, they got engaged at the RH Nashville Café. Fiorenza was her former husband. She got married to Fiorenza in 2010 after meeting on MTV's The Gauntlet III in 2008. However, Hall and Fiorenza divorced the next year after they separated in 2015.

Interestingly, Tori posted a selfie with Dusty on Instagram shortly after their October wedding writing at the time, "Yesterday was a dream. The perfect day, packed with so much joy. It was everything I have ever dreamed of and more. A fall wedding with our people. It was magical."

