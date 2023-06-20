Challengers: First trailer shows rivalry, love triangle, and Zendaya as a tennis prodigy

Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor are stuck in a love triangle in the trailer of the upcoming movie Challengers. The movie is said to be a rom-com and follows the story of two friends named Mike and Art who fall for the same girl named Tashi, who is a famous tennis player. The tennis drama is set to release this year. Here is everything you need to know about Challengers.

Challengers: Release date

Challengers will premiere in theatres on September 15, 2023, despite being scheduled for August initially. The movie will be released in theaters worldwide, with France being an exception. The country managing director of Prime in France announced that the movie would not make its debut on the big screen in France. Due to strict rules regarding windowing, the movie will be available to stream on Prime in France.

Challengers: Trailer

The movie has finally released its first trailer. The trailer shows us a glimpse of teh intense love triangle that the film is centered around. Zendaya plays the role of Tashi, who is an emerging tennis player. Art Donaldson and Patrick are friends who end up falling for Tashi at the same time. Patrick dates Tashi, knowing that Art is also in love with her at the same time. Tashi sustains an injury that gets in the way of her Tennis career.

The trailer skips past to years down the line when Tashi and Art are married. Art is set to play in the Challengers tournament, where he finds out Patrick is playing too.

Challengers: Cast

Challengers features a star-studded cast, including Zendaya, who plays the role of Tashi, a young and emerging tennis player. Tashi’s husband, Art, is played by Mike Faist, who is best known for his work as Riff in West Side Story. Josh O’Connor plays Tashi’s ex-lover Patrick. Josh is an Emmy winner and is also well-known for playing young King Charles on The Crown.

Challengers: Plot

Challengers is the story of Tashi Duncan, a professional tennis player who is forced to become a coach due to her injury. Tashi’s husband, Art, is on a losing streak which she wants to help him break. She signs him up for the Challengers tennis tournament, where she decides to coach him. The story takes a turn when Art goes up against Patrick, who is his ex-best friend and his wife’s former lover.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zendaya showers love on Tom Holland as she shares new PICS on his birthday