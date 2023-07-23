Challengers: Zendaya starrer skips Venice Film Festival premiere amid SAG AFTRA strike; pushed to 2024

Challengers, the highly anticipated upcoming romantic sports comedy has been garnering attention of the film fanatics across the globe lately, with its steamy yet highly promising trailer. Zendaya, the popular Hollywood actress is playing the central character Tashi Duncan in the film, which is helmed by Luca Guadagnino.

Challengers, which features Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist as the leading men, was originally supposed to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, this year. But the latest reports suggest that the Zendaya starrer will skip its premiere amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

Challengers skips Venice Film Festival premiere, pushed to 2024

For the unversed, Challengers was slated to have its grand world premiere in August as the opening night film at the Venice Film Festival. However, the latest reports by Variety confirmed that the Zendaya starrer will not have its release this year, owing to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. The makers of the film have now decided to cancel the film's Venice Film Festival premiere. The release of Challengers has been pushed to 2024. and the film is likely to hit the theatres in August, next year.

According to the reports, the makers of Challengers decided to change the entire plans surrounding the film, as the leading trio, Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist are not allowed to attend any promotional activities owing to the SAG AFTRA strike guidelines. According to the guidelines, actors cannot promote their upcoming projects during the strike, which makes it impossible for the actors to attend even the Venice Film Festival premiere.

About Challengers

For the unversed, Zendaya is playing the protagonist Tashi Duncan, a former Tennis prodigy who later takes up the position of her husband, after a major accident that severely affects her career. She transforms her husband from an average player to a world champion, but things take a different turn when he is pitted against his former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend, who is now a rival. The Luca Guadagnino directorial, which is penned by Justin Kuritzkes, is distributed by MGM.

ALSO READ: Is Tom Holland quitting Hollywood amidst battle with alcoholism? Actor REVEALS