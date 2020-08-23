Chance the Rapper supports Megan Thee Stallion post shooting incident: Hope she gets justice

After revealing Tory Lanez shot her, Megan Thee Stallion is receiving support from Chance the Rapper. The American music icon Chance recently tweeted in support of the WAP singer, hoping she’ll get justice. Scroll down to see his tweet.

WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion is getting support from Chance the Rapper after revealing who shot her. The 27-year-old We Go High rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to send support to the 25-year-old WAP rapper after she was shot in the feet by Tory Lanez as Megan previously revealed. “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her,” Chance tweeted.

“And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.” In case you missed it, just a few days before, Megan confirmed that Tory was the one that shot her after an incident that occurred last month. Tory was arrested on a gun charge after partying with Megan and she was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to her feet.

While revealing the news via an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, Megan slammed Tory and revealed what actually happened on that night. “Y’all hoes so worried ’bout it. Yes, this ni–a Tory shot me,” Megan said during the live. “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f–kin’ dragging it. Muthaf–kas talkin’ ‘bout I hit this ni–a. I never hit you. Muthaf–kas was like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was tryna f–k with Kylie.’ No I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

