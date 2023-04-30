Chance the Rapper wants 'no problems' with his wife Kirsten Corley post dance controversy; rep REACTS

Rumors about Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley having marital problems made headlines as the No Problem emcee's controversial dancing video went viral. Chance was seen dancing inappropriately with another woman in a viral video during his 30th birthday celebrations in Jamaica, earlier this month, for Carnival 2023. Model Mela Millz posted a video of her twerking as Chance leaned back and spanked her while dancing together.

Here's everything you need to know about what Chance the Rapper said after his controversial video went viral.

Chance the Rapper statement

Chance the Rapper does not want any more problems with his wife, Kirsten Corley after the controversial dancing video went viral. A representative for Chance the Rapper told TMZ that he and his wife are doing fine. This statement came after some fans commented that their relationship might be going through a rocky phase after Chance was seen dancing with another woman ‘inappropriately’.

The rep said on Saturday, ‘Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good’.

For the unversed, Corley seemed unhappy with the dance video and made a cryptic Instagram post days after the incident. In her post, she spoke about how ‘people never mature’.

See the post by Kirsten Corley below:

Fans reaction on the controversy

Though Caribbean culture is known for the provocative moves, many people thought that the rapper’s dancing was inappropriate for married men. While the other defended his actions by saying that it is normal in Carnival and there is no big deal with rapper’s dance.

One fan tweeted, ‘This is definitely not inappropriate unless he and his wife had a conversation & she didn’t want him to attend. If you attend then you may end up dancing & having fun. That’s the point of the event’.

