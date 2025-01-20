Chance To Dine With Julia Robert And Visit Only Murders In The Building Set? SoCal Fire Fund Auctions Starry Expiriences Amid L.A. Wildfires

The SoCal Fire Fund is auctioning starry experiences to raise funds in support of recovery and relief efforts for the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The auctioned experiences include a lunch date with Julia Roberts, a visit to Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building set, and a chance to attend the White Lotus premiere including a meet and greet with the cast.

Fans could also get a chance to buy a trip to Las Vegas on a private jet, with The Chainsmokers, or get two tickets to the Broadway premiere of Good Night, And Good Luck and meet and greet with George Clooney.

Other experiences include a meet and greet with Scarlett Johansson at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, a set visit to the show Sugar and a chance to meet Colin Farell, Meet and greet with Andy Cohen on the set of Watch What Happens Live.

Drag race fans could win the on-set experience at RuPaul’s Drag Race grande finale. Golf fanatics can also win a chance to play the sport with Larry David and Doc Rivers.

The organizers released a statement revealing that the recovery will aid students, school employees, and families impacted by the wildfires that created wreckage in and around L.A. earlier this month. Entertainment Industry Foundation or EIF will administer the funds.

The Notting Hill actress shared her two cents on the initiative in a memo shared by her. She started by praising the “incredible” organization for its dedication to recovery initiatives and vital support to those affected by the tragedy.

“I want to do my part to help amplify their mission and rally support for the families who need it most,” she added and invited people to join her for lunch. She promised that the highest bidder would get to relish great food and conversation. “It’ll be a chance to spend some quality time together,” she added.