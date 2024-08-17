Chanel Ayan Believes Britney Spears Watches The Real Housewives Franchise; Here's Why

Chanel Ayan, The Real Housewives of Dubai star, shocked the masses by revealing that the iconic singer, Britney Spears, is a fan of The Real Housewives franchise. Talking with Page Six’s Virtual Reality Tea during Dolores Catania’s annual charity softball game at Coney Island’s Maimonides Park, Ayan gave solid reasons as to why she believes Britney Spears is a regular watcher of The Real Housewives franchise.

Chanel Ayan shared, as retrieved via Page Six, that she got to know about Britney Spears' love for The Real Housewives franchise after engaging in a conversation with her ex-husband, Sam Asghari. Ayan met with Asghari in Scotland while filming The Traitors Season 3. The Kenyan supermodel admitted that she kept asking Asghari about Britney Spears until the point where he refused to answer them.

The Real Housewives of Dubai shared, “I just kept on asking him so many questions about Britney Spears. At one point, he was like, ‘I can’t answer all these questions!’” As per reports, Asghari is forced to be extremely careful when talking about his ex-wife because of his previously signed Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). But despite this, the supermodel managed to extract some crucial information about Spears from the Iranian-American model.

“I was like, ‘Does she watch Housewives?” Ayan interrogated. To their surprise, Asghari confirmed that the pop star does watch the show. The news delighted all present there, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Catania, Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley, and The Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper. Catania shared that she felt extremely good after receiving such a positive response to their show from a celebrity as Britney Spears.

Britney Spears got married a third time when she tied the knot with the Iranian-American model, actor, and fitness trainer Sam Asghari back in 2022. However, their relationship didn’t last much longer, as the duo ended up separating their paths after spending less than 2 years together as a married couple. Asghari filed for divorce from the popstar, citing “irreconcilable differences,” with July 28, 2023, as their official date of separation.

The news of their divorce reportedly came after the rumors of an explosive fight and allegations of infidelity went viral on the internet. However, despite all this, Asghari stated that he will never speak ill of Spears as he had a great time with her, emphasizing that he will always cherish his past with her.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship—and at some point, they told each other they loved each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]—so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” Asghari stated, as retrieved via PEOPLE.

Even though Chanel Ayan brought some exciting news about Britney Spears to the fans, she acknowledged that she had no idea at their time of conversation that Asghari was no longer with Spears. However, upon her realization, she affirmed Asghari to look ahead to the future.

