Chaney Jones shuts down Kanye West breakup rumours with birthday tribute for the rapper

Chaney Jones and Kanye West are going strong. Recently, Jones took to Instagram and shut down all rumours about her and the Donda rapper's apparent breakup which several reports pointed towards as they claimed that their relationship fizzled out after their trip to Japan. Jones dispelled the rumours by posting a short montage as a tribute to the rapper's 45th birthday on June 8.

In the video, Jones added several snaps and videos of her and West together as she played the montage to a romantic song and captioned the tribute, "Happy birthday baby [black-heart emoji] I love youuuuu." The post is the first time Jones reacted to her and Kanye's breakup rumours which were rapidly gaining momentum on the internet earlier this week Jones deleted all posts involving the rapper on her Instagram which many fans took as confirmation of their breakup. Though her recent story slams all those claims of an apparent breakup.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple did inform Page Six about Jones and West's relationship becoming "choppy" after their Tokyo trip in May. The insider had also added, "You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again," which soon became a fact as Jones did confuse fans after posting her adorable montage on IG. The split rumours first ignited from when the rapper was clicked watching Top Gun: Maverick with model Monica Corgan.

For those unversed, Jones and the Yeezy founder first became an issue in February when the two were spotted together. Later Jones confirmed their romance rumours as she posted a pic with West from their "Date Night." Things turned serious when Jones was snapped with his name tattooed on her wrist.

