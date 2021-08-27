The Changeling: LaKeith Stanfield to star and executive produce new show for Apple TV

LaKeith Stanfield will appear in an adaptation of Victor LaValle's book "The Changeling," which has been ordered to debut by Apple, according to Variety. The series is characterized as a "grown-up fairytale". It is also described as a horror tale, a parable about parenting, and a hazardous journey through a New York City you didn't know existed.

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to acting as the series' executive producer and showrunner. Melina Matsoukas will direct and produce the film. In addition to starring, LaKeith Stanfield will also executive produce. The series will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Meanwhile, Stanfield rose to fame with his part on the highly praised FX series "Atlanta," which is set to return for a third season in 2022. He has also recently voiced for the Netflix anime series "Yasuke."

As per Deadline, In 2017, Annapurna Pictures purchased the rights to LaValle's book. A year later, a series adaptation, written by Marcel, was put up for production at FX. The Changeling received an informal green light on Apple TV+ in early 2021, when casting for the leads commenced.

However, on the feature side, Stanfield was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah." Other films in which he has appeared include "Sorry to Bother You," "Knives Out," "Uncut Gems," "Crown Heights," "Get Out," and "Straight Outta Compton." He is repped by Colin Stark, CAA, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

