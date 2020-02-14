Changes: 7 lyrics from Justin Bieber's album that references his 'true love' Hailey Baldwin & ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber released his album Changes today, which is a love letter to his wife Hailey Baldwin. While the progression of the soundtrack is towards his married life with Hailey, there are certainly subtle and some obvious references to his famous ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez as well.

Beliebers can't keep calm as Justin Bieber has finally dropped new music, in the form of an album titled Changes. With his docu-series Seasons, we got a microscopic view of how life has changed for Justin, especially since getting married to the love his life Hailey Baldwin. Moreover, Changes, on first listen is a wholehearted love letter to his darling wife. Whether it be talking about their trials and tribulations or even revealing intimate details about his sex life with Hailey, Bieber is taking a more cheesy, romantic route in his musical career, similar to his early beginnings.

There are many, many songs to keep Beliebers satiated enough while Justin also collaborates with artists like Post Malone & Clever (Forever) and Kehlani (Get Me). Let's face it, just like ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's album Rare, we quickly started decoding the lyrics from the entire album to check the subtle and especially obvious references. On careful inspection, we have come to the final conclusion that there are quite a few references to his true love Hailey as well as his first love Selena.

Here are seven lyrics from Changes that will make you take a second glance over:

All Around Me

"Never thought I could ever be loyal. To someone other than myself. I never thought I could ever be a spoiler. Guess anything is possible with your help."

Given how Justin Bieber "cheated" on Selena Gomez, it's interesting how JB decided to specifically reference about his loyalty to Hailey. Through All Around Me, Justin talks about how Hailey has helped the singer love someone other than himself.

Habitual

"Just to think that we've been out here this whole time, workin' through the seasons. Never crossed paths till we had a reason."

Habitual is like a love letter to Hailey and documenting their one year together, through the good times and especially the bad time. It's the feeling of coming home.

Come Around Me

"Let's not miss out on each other. Let's get it in expeditiously. All that I want for you is perfection, pull me down aggressively."

Sexy times ahead! Playing a major pun in the song title itself, Justin doesn't hold back from being TMI, that is sure to make Hailey blush a bright shade of red!

Intentions

"When I create, you're my muse. That kind of smile that makes the news. Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets. Triple threat, you a boss, you a bae, you a beast."

"Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal. Second to none, you got the upper hand now."

Intentions is more or less for those haters who have been trolling Hailey for her relationship with Justin. Furthermore, it's also for those commenters who feel he should have ended up with Selena Gomez instead.

Forever

"Never thought I'd settle down, I cannot lie to myself. I was busy focusin' on bein' by myself. Set my feelings to the side, they all got dusty on the shelf. You wiped them down when I had nothin' left."

In what seems like a subtle reference at how JB never envisioned settling down with his first love Selena, Justin explains why it was Hailey who became his one less lonely girl instead.

Second Emotion

"Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it. I'd rather take my chance with you instead. Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)"

We could be overthinking with this one but "second" emotion. We mean, c'mon!

What Love Is

"After all the lies I told you, yeah, that's what love is. That's what true love is. Don't nobody else deserve my time."

"Oh, now I know what love is. I know what true love is. Yeah, down in my soul. Far more than you know."

Towards the end of the album, with What Love Is, Justin is acknowledging his true love for Hailey and how "nobody else" deserves his time and attention.

Excuse us while we have the entire album on replay mode!

What did you think of Justin Bieber's Changes? Yay or Nay? Let us know your reviews in the comments section below.

